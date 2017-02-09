Tongues Of Fun
Sometimes I am lucky enough to find a large, mixed lot of photobooth photos at a reasonable price. Along with dirty, scratched, bent, taped, torn or peeling photos, there will be those in pristine condition. However sometimes the condition just doesn’t matter.
All of these photos have suffered from poor handling and all being relatively new, are not sort after by the “serious” collector. I don’t give a rat’s fart about that! I love the joy and craziness exhibited in each and every one of them. I hope you do, too.
All the photos come from a country that is great, always has been great and doesn’t need to be “made great again”, the United States of America.
they made me smile 🙂
Thanks Peter! That makes me smile!
From a rat’s fart to Donald Trump. Some consistency there. Right on all counts.
Your comments are always hysterical, Mike. I love a laugh!
Katherine, I LOVE these!! So fun!!! A Rats Fart, haha!! Thank you for the wonderful compliment about my country Katherine, so sweet. President Trump is a major upheaval for our political system, he’s not a politician nor a crony of any one political party which is just what this nation needs. Some people are fearful of his being a rogue president you could say, I have no fear. There are many Christians being put in places of serious authority now and it’s a beautiful thing to see. People will deny it until hell freezes over, but this country was founded upon Christian beliefs. That is what America needs so deeply, a return to our true roots. I have a cross tattoo on my right arm, a reminder to keep myself in line…
I’m so glad, John! They put a smile on my face every time I look at them.
What worries me is that Christian values are not uppermost in the mind of the President, John. I hope I am wrong and that you are right.
Well, he has appointed a few Christians who are not shy about there faith. A good sign.
