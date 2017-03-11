Grandfather
I love this handsome, kind looking, older gentleman. He has a sanguine face and a gentle smile. There are some remnants of sadness in his eyes, as he has seen his fair share of trouble throughout his long life. However, he always pulled through it with a renewed sense of optimism and hope for the future.
This small photobooth photo comes from the USA and probably dates to the mid 1950s.
Great photo, I like your analysis. 💕
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ta Johnny! ❌
LikeLike
luv the face can see trying to suppress a big smile. Very jolly it shows
LikeLike
I do miss those looks on the old ones’ faces. Great photo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you mean those of older relatives who have died, I agree, Mr O. I still miss my grandparents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems like a guy with some really good stories but you’d have to coax them out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet he’d be easily warmed up with a bit of fermented lubrication.😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll bet!
LikeLike
Look at those laughter lines. I feel like he’s a man who’s lived life with a great sense of humour, trying to see the best of every situation..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you can see that in him Quinn. I think he would be everyone’s favourite grandfather figure!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi! I’m so touched and excited that you’ve explored my simple blog and liked so many of my photos. You’ve inspired me…You’re obviously so very talented
Thank you so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Goodness, you don’t need to thank me! It was such fun! Keep up the great work. 🌷❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will, tks.
LikeLike
He’s lovely.
LikeLike
Wonderful portrait and composition Katherine, full of character : )
LikeLike
He looks confident, or maybe, bemused and not sure what pose to strike.
LikeLike