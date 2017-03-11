March 11, 2017
Vintage Photobooth
16 Comments

Grandfather

I love this handsome, kind looking, older gentleman. He has a sanguine face and a gentle smile. There are some remnants of sadness in his eyes, as he has seen his fair share of trouble throughout his long life. However, he always pulled through it with a renewed sense of optimism and hope for the future.

This small photobooth photo comes from the USA and probably dates to the mid 1950s.

16 comments

  2. luv the face can see trying to suppress a big smile. Very jolly it shows

    Like

    Reply ↓
  5. Quinn said:

    Look at those laughter lines. I feel like he’s a man who’s lived life with a great sense of humour, trying to see the best of every situation..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply ↓

  6. Hi! I’m so touched and excited that you’ve explored my simple blog and liked so many of my photos. You’ve inspired me…You’re obviously so very talented
    Thank you so much.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply ↓

  8. Wonderful portrait and composition Katherine, full of character : )

    Like

    Reply ↓

  9. He looks confident, or maybe, bemused and not sure what pose to strike.

    Like

    Reply ↓

Please leave a comment. I'd love to hear from you.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: