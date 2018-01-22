Something Fishy
This is a British girl. In a photobooth. With a fish. A fish!!!
A freshly caught beautiful fish!
Is this the most, madly-insane, photobooth photo you have ever seen?
Yes?
Maybe not. . .
Maybe . . .
No, it wasn’t. This is the most, madly insane, photobooth photo you have ever seen!
(Her poor fish-faced friend!)
That is wild. She’s so proud of the fish, she’s sticking into her sisters face – sisterly love! It must have been cold on the river bank, they are both rugged up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t it always cold in the UK? 😆. I think you are right that they are sisters. It is definitely a funny example of sisterly ‘love’! 😃
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bizarre for sure. I hope it was already dead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point, Mike! Me too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I caught a fish! To the photobooth!”
Until now, I was sure *nobody* ever said that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He he he. I agree. I love them for being so silly!
LikeLike
Haha, that’s crazy!
LikeLike