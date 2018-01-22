January 22, 2018
Vintage Photobooth
Something Fishy


This is a British girl. In a photobooth. With a fish. A fish!!!

A freshly caught beautiful fish!

Is this the most, madly-insane, photobooth photo you have ever seen?

Yes?


Maybe not. . .


Maybe . . .


No, it wasn’t. This is the most, madly insane, photobooth photo you have ever seen!

(Her poor fish-faced friend!)

7 comments
  1. Xraypics said:

    That is wild. She’s so proud of the fish, she’s sticking into her sisters face – sisterly love! It must have been cold on the river bank, they are both rugged up.

    • Isn’t it always cold in the UK? 😆. I think you are right that they are sisters. It is definitely a funny example of sisterly ‘love’! 😃

  3. Jim Grey said:

    “I caught a fish! To the photobooth!”

    Until now, I was sure *nobody* ever said that.

