A Wildean Man
This gentleman has a touch of Oscar Wilde’s sartorial elegance. (See photo, below). The shirt he is wearing has a light grid pattern, possibly created by stitching on the fabric. His hat, hand-knotted bow-tie, stiff white shirt-collar and the velvet detail of his coat collar, speak of a man very aware of the image he wanted to project to the world. Like the photo in a previous post of a German gentleman of this era, he understands how to pose to convey style and class. The deep shadow cast by the brim of his hat gives him an air of gravitas and mystery. I think he is a thespian, so confident and calculated is his demeanour.
This photo is superb, as I look at it now. The tones are rich and defined. They are uninterrupted by the light flares and vertical lines you can see here.
I cannot tell you how disappointed I was to see the scan. I feel I need to apologise for the poor quality. I tried the photo on different resolutions, manually adjusted tint and brightness. I tried doing it sideways and upside-down in case there was a textured nap in the paper. I cleaned the photo with a soft cloth and delicate touch. I cleaned the scanner bed. Nothing helped. I also scanned another photo from 1930s Germany at the same time, with very good results.
Usually, when scanning photos of this era the resolution is astonishing, even when enlarged to two or three times the original size. But not for this photo and I cannot work out why. Perhaps it is just another secret of this man of mystery.
He seems very intense. The hat reminds me of Indiana Jones in his movies. I really like this photo. 😍👍🏻😎
Yes, that is Indiana’s hat! Thanks for looking, John! ❌⭕️
I always look at your stuff – LOL!! 😎😉
You are very good to me!
Awww thank you Katherine! ❤️ I’d love to visit Australia some day, maybe we will meet one day. ✨
You have a sharp eye for fine detail. I think you’re right about the subject perhaps being an actor; my first thought on seeing the photo was “He’d make a great Moriarty.”
I like that idea. He would be a very suave Moriarty to boot.
I wanted to call my dog by that name but my then husband vetoed that. He didn’t think our pooch looked like a Morrie, as he inevitably would have been called. He has Moriarty as his middle name. He has done a goodly share of heinous doggy acts to well deserve that distinction. 🐕😊
There are just photos that resist good scanning! It’s enormously frustrating when it happens.
That is reassuring Jim. I thought it was just me!
He has very wide eyes in the shadow of the brim. Very noir.
I agree!
I like his intense look. Isn’t this picture taken for audition purposes? It seems to me that he is acting as a character, but I cannot figure who it is.
Some of my French photos are from and acting agency and this would definitely fit in with those, Inese.
I think what you have produced is good
Thanks for reading it Derrick.
I love his intense gaze down his stately nose. There’s drama going on there!
Thanks for visiting. I love your comment!
I think the photo looks just fine. Would love to have seen the strip, quite the dandy, and you may be right about the thespian angle… very confident pose.
p.s. I’ll bet you kissed Oscar’s tomb when you were in Paris.
Hi Ted! You often mention wanting to see the full strip. I like that, as it reminds me that there were often up to seven more photos in a strip in those days. This might be the only surviving example and that might be because it was the only good one in the group.
It looks very carefully composed and professional, but, as I also often forget to think of, that is because there was a booth operator who guided the sitter through a series of different poses. That person selected when to take the photo. My understanding is that the booths were automatically timed to take the photo but that that could be overridden when an operator was present.
PS My lipstick still stains Oscar’s monument at Père Lachaise. 🙂
OMG! That is a “thing”! I had no idea! When I visited the cemetary in the early 1990s there wasn’t any lipstick or graffiti on the monument. People are so strange!
Wow… Seven photos in a strip. Maybe he cut them up and gave them to his admirers.
I always think a single photo is lonely without the rest of them. Wait till you see what I just bought… and the strip is complete!
Hopefully, it will get to Oz by Valentine’s Day!
