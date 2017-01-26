Death Cab For Cutie – Photobooth

My friend artist/musician Ted Giffin, who you might recall from this post and also from this one, recently published on his blog ‘Photobooth’ for Katherine. In the post he does a video cover of a Death Cab For Cutie song called Photobooth. Do pop on over and have a listen. A big thank you to Ted!

Photobooth

I remember when the days were long

And the nights when the living room was on the lawn

Constant quarreling, the childish fits, and our clothes in a pile on the ottoman

All the slander and double-speak

Were only foolish attempts to show you did not mean

Anything but the blatant proof was your lips touching mine in the photobooth

And as the summer’s ending

The cool air will push your hard heart away

You were so condescending

And this is all that’s left

Scraping paper to document

I’ve packed a change of clothes and it’s time to move on

Cup your mouth to compress the sound

Skinny dipping with the kids from a nearby town

And everything that I said was true

As the flashes blinded us in the photobooth

Well, I lost track, and then those words were said

You took the wheel and you steered us into my bed

Soon we woke and I walked you home

And it was pretty clear that it was hardly love

And as the summer’s ending

The cool air will push your hard heart away

You were so condescending

And this is all that’s left

Scraping paper to document

I’ve packed a change of clothes and it’s time to move on

And as the summer’s ending

The cool air will push your hard heart away

You were so condescending

As the alcohol drained the days . . .

Ben Gibbard, Forbidden Love EP, Copyright 2000