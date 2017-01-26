Death Cab For Cutie – Photobooth
My friend artist/musician Ted Giffin, who you might recall from this post and also from this one, recently published on his blog ‘Photobooth’ for Katherine. In the post he does a video cover of a Death Cab For Cutie song called Photobooth. Do pop on over and have a listen. A big thank you to Ted!
Photobooth
I remember when the days were long
And the nights when the living room was on the lawn
Constant quarreling, the childish fits, and our clothes in a pile on the ottoman
All the slander and double-speak
Were only foolish attempts to show you did not mean
Anything but the blatant proof was your lips touching mine in the photobooth
And as the summer’s ending
The cool air will push your hard heart away
You were so condescending
And this is all that’s left
Scraping paper to document
I’ve packed a change of clothes and it’s time to move on
Cup your mouth to compress the sound
Skinny dipping with the kids from a nearby town
And everything that I said was true
As the flashes blinded us in the photobooth
Well, I lost track, and then those words were said
You took the wheel and you steered us into my bed
Soon we woke and I walked you home
And it was pretty clear that it was hardly love
And as the summer’s ending
The cool air will push your hard heart away
You were so condescending
And this is all that’s left
Scraping paper to document
I’ve packed a change of clothes and it’s time to move on
And as the summer’s ending
The cool air will push your hard heart away
You were so condescending
As the alcohol drained the days . . .
Ben Gibbard, Forbidden Love EP, Copyright 2000
Perfect photo for the song—I prefer Ted’s cover to the original.
That is a great compliment! I’m sure he will be chuffed. 😀
What 😯 there’s another Ted in your life?!?! Looks like this one got the goods and I’m supremely jealous. Heading to Ted’s blog now.
Oh, I see that’s not your Ted in the photo. I enjoyed his song and nice of him connect you.
No, unfortunately not. He has so far failed to come up with the photobooth photo goods.
There are many Teds in my life, Ted. You Ted, Ted of the song, a brown Ted, a blue Ted and of course Father Ted. X x x
