Yes, We Are Open
The Flinders Street photobooth where I have taken hundreds of photos over the last thirty years, the photobooth that I look forward to using everytime I need to be in Melbourne, the photobooth where I have had so much fun, the photobooth that looked like I’d never see again, (yeah, that booth) has been saved!
YAY!!!
I took 23 strips to celebrate. I look forward to sharing some of them with you soon.
Good news!
I’m thrilled!
This is awesome news Katherine! I’m happy for you ❤💕🔥
Thanks John! It is definitely a cause for celebration. Where is the Champagne? Oh, damn. Not allowed to drink. Well that sucked! 😆😆😆
Do you think I will ever grow up enough to be allowed to drink again? 😝
I’m so glad! I almost feel like that old photo booth has a soul now. You’ve sort of… animated it. Made it come alive. I’m glad for it and I’m glad for you!
Thanks Quinn. What a lovely comment. I always think of the booth as a time machine, and it is a similar shape to Doctor Who’s time machine and his time machine IS alive, so it all fits in really well with your sentiments, don’t you think? 🌹
Yay!
🌹❤🌺
Sweet! I’m very happy for you…and the rest of us. Looking forward to seeing your photos.
Thanks Mr O!
The best news in my inbox all year!
Thanks Kate! Could I please do a post about your photobooth assignment? I envisage doing a short pice about it and linking to your posts. Trouble is I didn’t book mark them. Could you post the links here?
The Flinders Street Photobooth
by atrmws
In the end, it was a question of coins
More accurately the advent of the dollar
That big, shiny circle of happiness
Monumental in the palm, the simplest exchange
For four square, black-and-white mementos
A whirring, thinking, clinking something
Alan Adler was the photo-man, his trolleyful
Of cans, the charmer and his chemicals
Had coloured magic on his hands
I LOVE this. Can I do a blog post of the poem with some photos from the booth?
So it is staying put ?
Yes! I guess until someone in the railway management changes their mind!
Hooray! Very glad for you!
Thanks Meags! I am so happy about it!
