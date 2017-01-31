January 31, 2017
Vintage Photobooth
Yes, We Are Open

The Flinders Street photobooth where I have taken hundreds of photos over the last thirty years, the photobooth that I look forward to using everytime I need to be in Melbourne, the photobooth where I have had so much fun, the photobooth that looked like I’d never see again, (yeah, that booth) has been saved!

YAY!!!

I took 23 strips to celebrate. I look forward to sharing some of them with you soon.

  2. John said:

    This is awesome news Katherine! I’m happy for you ❤💕🔥

    • Thanks John! It is definitely a cause for celebration. Where is the Champagne? Oh, damn. Not allowed to drink. Well that sucked! 😆😆😆

      Do you think I will ever grow up enough to be allowed to drink again? 😝

  3. Quinn said:

    I’m so glad! I almost feel like that old photo booth has a soul now. You’ve sort of… animated it. Made it come alive. I’m glad for it and I’m glad for you!

    • Thanks Quinn. What a lovely comment. I always think of the booth as a time machine, and it is a similar shape to Doctor Who’s time machine and his time machine IS alive, so it all fits in really well with your sentiments, don’t you think? 🌹

  5. oglach said:

    Sweet! I’m very happy for you…and the rest of us. Looking forward to seeing your photos.

    • Thanks Kate! Could I please do a post about your photobooth assignment? I envisage doing a short pice about it and linking to your posts. Trouble is I didn’t book mark them. Could you post the links here?

  7. atrmws said:

    The Flinders Street Photobooth
    by atrmws

    In the end, it was a question of coins
    More accurately the advent of the dollar
    That big, shiny circle of happiness

    Monumental in the palm, the simplest exchange
    For four square, black-and-white mementos
    A whirring, thinking, clinking something

    Alan Adler was the photo-man, his trolleyful
    Of cans, the charmer and his chemicals
    Had coloured magic on his hands

  8. So it is staying put ?

  9. Meags Fitzgerald said:

    Hooray! Very glad for you!

