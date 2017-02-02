February 2, 2017
Vintage Photobooth
15 Comments

TFSP BY atrmws

The Flinders Street Photobooth

by atrmws

In the end, it was a question of coins

More accurately the advent of the dollar

That big, shiny circle of happiness

Monumental in the palm, the simplest exchange

For four square, black-and-white mementos

A whirring, thinking, clinking something

Alan Adler was the photo-man, his trolleyful

Of cans, the charmer and his chemicals

Had coloured magic on his hands

photobooth26031996strip

From the Flinders Street photobooth when it printed four shots to a strip. 29 March, 1996

This photo strip was previously published in the post Filling In Time, on the 11th of January 2012.

I will write more about the poem and where it came from in a later post.

15 comments

  1. I Absolutely love this photo booth strip! And the poem is Wonderful! That big, shiny circle of happiness… What a thought.

    • But the poem, John! You and Brett have forgotten the wonderful poem!

      Thanks nevertheless for the compliment! 🌷

  4. oglach said:

    Lovely photos! Great poem, can’t wait to learn more about it.

  5. “A whirring, thinking, clinking something…” I read as well as hear the charming poem. What a beauty you are, Katherine! You remind me of Nicole Kidman. Hot damn!

  6. John said:

    Honestly, rather sexy. Wish I could be there for you from the northern hemisphere. xoxox

