TFSP BY atrmws
The Flinders Street Photobooth
by atrmws
In the end, it was a question of coins
More accurately the advent of the dollar
That big, shiny circle of happiness
Monumental in the palm, the simplest exchange
For four square, black-and-white mementos
A whirring, thinking, clinking something
Alan Adler was the photo-man, his trolleyful
Of cans, the charmer and his chemicals
Had coloured magic on his hands
This photo strip was previously published in the post Filling In Time, on the 11th of January 2012.
I will write more about the poem and where it came from in a later post.
I Absolutely love this photo booth strip! And the poem is Wonderful! That big, shiny circle of happiness… What a thought.
An oldie, but a goodie! The poem is wonderful isn’t it? I hope by using it in a post, I will find out who wrote it!
Oh, I thought you knew. Who is atrmws?
I have no idea!
Cute pics!
Thanks Brett! I remember being pretty pleased with them when they popped out.
Your so beautiful Katherine! ❤☺
But the poem, John! You and Brett have forgotten the wonderful poem!
Thanks nevertheless for the compliment! 🌷
Lovely photos! Great poem, can’t wait to learn more about it.
Thanks Og O’Mara!
“A whirring, thinking, clinking something…” I read as well as hear the charming poem. What a beauty you are, Katherine! You remind me of Nicole Kidman. Hot damn!
Thanks Rose. 😊
And I’m so glad you liked the poem! I’ve no idea who wrote it. A wonderful mystery.
Honestly, rather sexy. Wish I could be there for you from the northern hemisphere. xoxox
You are here in spirit John.
