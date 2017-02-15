Strata of the Self
Earlier this month I submitted a diptych of two complete photobooth strips to the curated, self portrait blog strata of the self. I was thrilled that they were accepted. They were published in a post this afternoon, which I have reblogged, below. Please visit and explore the many and varied self portraits in multiple mediums that you will find there.
A good place to start your perusal is the About page which explains the blog’s philosophy and introduces you to Ashley Lily Scarlett the artist-curator. Ashley also has a photography, writing and animation blog, Syncopated Eyeball, which is fascinating to dip into, as well as a photo-conversation site called Between Scarlett and Guest.
© Katherine Griffiths 2017 blog: Photobooth Journal
These strips tell such a fascinating story. Not surprising at all to learn that they were picked up on Strata of the Self.
Congratulations!
Congratulations for being featured!
Congrats! And also, thank you for introducing me to Strata of the Self.
Thank you, Katherine. 🙂
