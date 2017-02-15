February 15, 2017
Vintage Photobooth
4 Comments

Strata of the Self

Earlier this month I submitted a diptych of two complete photobooth strips to the curated, self portrait blog strata of the self. I was thrilled that they were accepted. They were published in a post this afternoon, which I have reblogged, below. Please visit and explore the many and varied self portraits in multiple mediums that you will find there.

A good place to start your perusal is the About page which explains the blog’s philosophy and introduces you to Ashley Lily Scarlett the artist-curator. Ashley also has a photography, writing and animation blog, Syncopated Eyeball, which is fascinating to dip into, as well as a photo-conversation site called Between Scarlett and Guest.

© Katherine Griffiths 2017 blog: Photobooth Journal

via Katherine Griffiths: Flinders Street 30 January 2017 — strata of the self

  1. These strips tell such a fascinating story. Not surprising at all to learn that they were picked up on Strata of the Self.

    Congratulations!

    Like

    Reply ↓
  3. therescuedphoto said:

    Congrats! And also, thank you for introducing me to Strata of the Self.

    Like

    Reply ↓

