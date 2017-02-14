Music, Hearts and Bluebirds

These are the first Saint Valentine’s Day photobooth strips I have taken for this blog. ❤🌹Happy day to lovers, all! 🌹❤

These strips were taken on 30 January, 2017, at the Flinders Street photobooth. I had a hospital appointment and received good news from the surgeon. I had a photobooth appointment and received good news from a sign. I had a shopping appointment and received good news from the prices. Definitely a ❤❤❤ day.

PS The background decoration is made from pages from a 1970s romance comic called All Love, the remains of which I am reading in the centre strip.