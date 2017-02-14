Music, Hearts and Bluebirds
These are the first Saint Valentine’s Day photobooth strips I have taken for this blog. ❤🌹Happy day to lovers, all! 🌹❤
These strips were taken on 30 January, 2017, at the Flinders Street photobooth. I had a hospital appointment and received good news from the surgeon. I had a photobooth appointment and received good news from a sign. I had a shopping appointment and received good news from the prices. Definitely a ❤❤❤ day.
PS The background decoration is made from pages from a 1970s romance comic called All Love, the remains of which I am reading in the centre strip.
Great post Katherine, and you’re lovely!! ❤️xo
Shucks John! You are kind. ❌⭕️
This is adorable. Favourite one so far!
Thanks Quinn!
My, my. 🙂
☺️
Happy Valentine’s Day to you!!!
And belatedly to you too Cate!
Happy for your good news!
Happy for the photos !
I’m in Paris, so I’m just generally happy.
Stay well, nakki
Thanks Nakki! Yes, Paris is a happy place. Still a few booths to play in, I hope. Enjoy your travels!
Delightful post, Katherine! 💖
Thanks Ashley!
