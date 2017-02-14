February 14, 2017
Vintage Photobooth
12 Comments

Music, Hearts and Bluebirds

photoboothvalentine2017

These are the first Saint Valentine’s Day photobooth strips I have taken for this blog. ❤🌹Happy day to lovers, all! 🌹❤

These strips were taken on 30 January, 2017, at the Flinders Street photobooth. I had a hospital appointment and received good news from the surgeon. I had a photobooth appointment and received good news from a sign. I had a shopping appointment and received good news from the prices. Definitely a ❤❤❤ day.

PS The background decoration is made from pages from a 1970s romance comic called All Love, the remains of which I am reading in the centre strip.

12 comments

  5. Happy for your good news!
    Happy for the photos !
    I’m in Paris, so I’m just generally happy.
    Stay well, nakki

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply ↓

    • Thanks Nakki! Yes, Paris is a happy place. Still a few booths to play in, I hope. Enjoy your travels!

      Like

      Reply ↓

Please leave a comment. I'd love to hear from you.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: