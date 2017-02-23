February 23, 2017
Vintage Photobooth
8 Comments

Goofy Gomer

photoboothgomerpyle

USA 1950s

The character on the right of the above photobooth photo reminds me of Jim Nabors, the actor who played Gomer Pyle in a very popular 1960s, US, situation comedy, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. I have no idea whether these two lads are, like Gomer, Marines but the palm tree dotted coastal scene in the backdrop lends a naval/marine feel to the photo that fits my premise.

So what is going on in this photo? It looks to me as though Gomer’s pal on the left, has seen some money fall out of the coin return slot and mistaken that for a malfunction. Gomer has reacted to his pal’s grimace by making a funny face of his own. Therefore they have both missed the fact that the photobooth was already beginnng its work. I hope these boys were not off on a dangerous mission. If they were, they at least had an amusing souvenir of their time at home.

gomer

Above and below – Jim Nabors as Gomer Pyle

gomerpyle

8 comments
  1. Quinn said:

    What a great shot. I like to think it made them laugh hard and long before starting its long journey to your blog.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply ↓
  3. oglach said:

    You are great at reading what’s going on in these photos. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply ↓

    • I remember loving him when I was a kid, but can barely remember what the show was actually about. It was Jim Nabors that grabbed all my attention.

      Like

      Reply ↓

Please leave a comment. I'd love to hear from you.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: