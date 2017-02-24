February 24, 2017
The Actors' Agency, Vintage Photobooth
The Actors’ Agency Part 9

photoboothgiselesalvador

Enlargements of these photobooth photos are at the bottom of this post.

Here is another Parisian actor’s file card from, the 50s or 60s, for your perusal. I have not been able to find Gisele in any online files, so maybe she had no success, despite her film star style and beauty? She seems to know how to pose masterfully for the camera. Perhaps she was looking for modelling work and was already experienced in the field? The gentleman from whom I bought this series of cards was unsure of the exact extent of the agency’s remit, so it is possible she had a thriving, though anonymous career as a model?

When I purchased this card, I was unable to work out what was going on around Gisele’s ear in the second image. Now, being able to enlarge it, I can see that what might have been a small spray of tiny flowers, is actually an ingeniously designed earring. It has bead-tipped filaments that radiate, almost invisibly, out of the central cluster clipped to her lobe. A lovely effect on her dark hair, and one I have never seen before.

In the same photo, there is something of Jackie Kennedy in Gisele’s hair, makeup and clothes. Given Kennedy’s French connections, one may wonder if there is more in Jackie’s style that was fashionably Parisian, than there is in Gisele being fashionably American. Either way, she has the exemplary poise and grace of a fashion icon.

There are some other great photos in this series to come, and some previous posts you might enjoy browsing through.

photoboothgiselesalvadordetail01

photoboothgiselesalvadordetail02

  1. gluepot said:

    I found the marriage of Gisele M Salvador to Ronald E Kahn in Dade County, Florida in February 1959 (Ancestry.com). It could be her.

    • Thanks Gluepot. I suppose it could be her, but remember she was living in and looking for work in Paris around that time. Having said that, there is no reason she couldn’t have married an American in his home town and then moved with him back to France, or had a very short marriage, or sent these photos to the agency before she was in love with an American.

      • gluepot said:

        I didn’t appreciate that this was one of a series of agency cards/shots.

        • No worries. I now have a whole new way of imagining how her life might have worked out. Thanks for commenting, Brett!

  2. gluepot said:

    There is a tree for this family on Ancestry.com too. Ronald Elwin Kahn (1941-1977) married Gisele in 1959 at Alachua, Florida, and they had at least three children. The eldest son appears to have died there last year, so perhaps you ended purchasing it from the deceased estate via eBay.
    Regards, Brett

    • Thanks Brett. I bought a long series of these cards from a seller in France. Still doesn’t mean it isn’t her, of course.

  3. gluepot said:

    Possibly changed surname from Kahn to Keen at some stage.

  4. John said:

    Wow, according to your followers, so much was found yet so close! She was a beautiful woman.

  5. gluepot said:

    Okay, I have more information which suggests that it could well be the subject of your photo. An entry in the US Social Security and Claims Index shows a Giselle/Gisele Marcelle Kahn, who was born 26 Feb 1929 in Paris, France, daughter of Jose Salvador and Marcelle F Perrin.
    She must be the same person who married Ronald E Kahn in Florida in Feb 1959.
    It appears she was married a few times, as the SS Index shows the following:
    Oct 1959 – Name listed as GISELLE MARCELLE KAHN
    Feb 1968 – Name listed as GISELLE MALLORY
    31 Mar 1989 – Name listed as GISELE POLLACK
    She became a naturalized US citizen on 9 Jan 1967 in New York.
    She died on 8 May 2003 in Suffolk, New York

    • That is BRILLIANT Brett! I agree, it certainly sounds like her. Thank you. I think I need to rewrite this post. Do you have a blog or website I can link to when I repost?

    • She was born in the same year as my mother. It is sad she has already passed on. My mum is alive and kicking, I’m glad to say!

    • I agree, if all they are doing is for the fame and not due to a passion for their craft.

