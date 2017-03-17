St Patrick’s Day 2017

Last year I was unable to get to a photobooth to take a strip of photos to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. It hadn’t actually occurred to me to do an Irish themed post until then, that is, apart from posts that feature all my Irish relatives. Finding a fabulous, green, glittery, leprechaun-style hat in a charity shop was what prompted me to plan my first one. Not being able to get to a real booth, I donned a greenish dress and the hat, then used an online photobooth instead. You can see the results in this post.

This year I planned a bit further in advance and made the above offering, using the same hat and some homemade props.

A very happy St Paddy’s Day to all my Irish relatives and friends, and to anyone else who likes to celebrate the day of green beer, shamrocks and all things Irish.