March 17, 2017
Digital Photobooth Images
St Patrick’s Day 2017

Last year I was unable to get to a photobooth to take a strip of photos to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. It hadn’t actually occurred to me to do an Irish themed post until then, that is, apart from posts that feature all my Irish relatives. Finding a fabulous, green, glittery, leprechaun-style hat in a charity shop was what prompted me to plan my first one. Not being able to get to a real booth, I donned a greenish dress and the hat, then used an online photobooth instead. You can see the results in this post.

This year I planned a bit further in advance and made the above offering, using the same hat and some homemade props.

A very happy St Paddy’s Day to all my Irish relatives and friends, and to anyone else who likes to celebrate the day of green beer, shamrocks and all things Irish.

  2. elmediat said:

    May the Green Force be with you. 🙂

  3. Ah, bless your little green Irish heart ❤ Love, love the hat!!!!!! Happy St. Patrick's day to you and yours. Slainte!!!

  4. I married an Irishwoman. I never much cared about St. Patrick’s Day before, but you’d better believe I’m wearing green now.

  9. Moni said:

    Happy St Patrick’s day! Those photos of you are adorable! 🙂

  10. Xsi said:

    Great idea. Love these. Happy St. Pats to you all

