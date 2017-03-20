Gorgeous Giggling Girls
Here we see two best friends in a photobooth having a fabulous time together. Their closeness is undeniable. In the second and third photos, the girl at the back cuddles her friend, who reacts with a spontaneous burst of dimpled joy.
The marker pen scrawlings of graffiti on the background curtain add something to the feeling of time and place of the strip. It suggests that this booth was in an unpatolled public area, somewhere like a railway, subway or bus station. Department store, bowling alley or night club booths never get this shoddy treatment.
Why, oh why, is this photo in my collection here in Australia? Why is it not being treasured by one of the girls or at the very least a member of their family?
Maybe there are some visible clues as to what happened? The strip was folded twice at the end of each photo, to make it easier to slip into a purse or handbag. That tells me that the photo was valued enough on the day it was made, for the owner to want to be sure it arrived home unscathed.
On the back, there are remnants of the sticky residue that is left from those dreadful, photo-destroying, self-stick albums of the 1970s. That suggests that the value of the images extended well beyond the day they were made.
There is a crease across the bottom of the strip. How could that have happened? If the girls had had a falling out, the owner of the strip would most likely have torn it up or thrown it out, not just randomly bent one edge. Could the crease be accidental and have happened when the album was being looked through? Those self-stick albums age in one of two ways. Either the photos are permanently fastened to the pages (oh, the horror!) or they slide out and end up all over the place. Some might fall on the floor or table. Others might be tucked carelessly back inside where they could easily be squashed and buckled.
Or could the strip have fallen on the floor and been used as a bookmark, until such time as it was replaced in the old album or a newer one? In that case it could so easily have been forgotten. Books tend to be given away or sold more often than other household items. I have been given some photobooth photos by a friend who found them while browsing in a charity shop, so that is my preferred theory. It consoles me to think that they were accidentally parted from the owner, not deliberately sold off due to apathy or avarice.
I’m sure you have heard such theories from me before. I hope anyone who reads this post, treasures their family memories and treats them with the love and respect they deserve. No more orphaned photos please!
I love this strip. The feeling of exuberance is intoxicating… the way they break into laughter.
p.s. I see The Junior Detective has come out to play…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup, Trainee Sherlock me! Glad you love it too, Ted. It really makes me happy to see them!
LikeLike
Great smiles-I can almost hear their giggles. Perhaps sisters?
LikeLike
I agree with Ted. This is a great strip. I wish I had heard (and heeded) your advice long ago. Sadly, the “oldest” photos I still have access to are a product of the digital storage era.
This is one of the many reasons I love your blog so much. These are virtual strolls down memory lane, and a chance to fill in the blanks with stories of my own.
LikeLike
Thank goodness there are people like you to rescue these orphaned photos. That way your readers can invent stories for them.
LikeLike
I love this strip. This has got to be the holy grail for you, when you find a strip that shows people being fully themselves in the moment, unconcerned with outside perception. These young women clearly enjoy themselves and each other and you can see the lack of pretense in their faces.
LikeLike
P.S. Those “magnetic” photo albums were a thing through the 2000s. I used them for my own photos, unfortunately. I removed them all from the albums a few years ago and the backs are all now permanently sticky. 😦
LikeLike
You’d make a great detective, Katherine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are so beautiful! They look so happy, a moment to treasure indeed. Thank you for saving these photos.
Have you seen the rescuedfilmproject? They develop orphan films, https://www.instagram.com/rescuedfilm/ it’s a different kind of image to your lovely photobooth orphans, but still interesting.
LikeLike