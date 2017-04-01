April 1, 2017
Vintage Photobooth
4 Comments

Still In Pain

From a French Seller

With that grimace and those watery eyes, this boy seems to still be suffering the agonies he experienced in the tattooist’s chair. What a face! I imagine this was his attempt at trying to look like a tough guy. I think he needs more time to perfect his mannerisms for that role, don’t you?

His tattoo is a panther, I think. Or some other type of big cat. Given the heights of tattoo art these days, this is a rather underwhelming effort. I wonder if he added to it or even had work done over it?

  1. oglach said:

    At first I thought, “He’s making that face in jest”, but you’re right, he’s tearing up. Good lord. Too bad they didn’t have faux-hawks and skinny jeans back then, this one would fit right in with that crowd. 🙂

