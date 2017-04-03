April 3, 2017
Danger Is Everywhere

David O’Doherty is an Irish comedian and author. He encourages silly people and children to dress up as one of his book characters, Docter Noel Zone, who is a Dangerologist. Docter Zone appears in the books Danger Is Everywhere, Danger Is Still Everywhere and Danger Really is Everywhere: School of Danger. Docter Zone has a pet stone named Dennis. I am not sure if the person above is a silly person or a child, or just plain childish.

The above person is going to see Mr O’Doherty at the Melbourne Comedy Festival later this week and is very excited about it.

  2. Ralph said:

    I thought it was you Kate ! 🙄 ❤

    Like

    Reply ↓

