Alan Adler – The Guardian News Picture Essay

The interest that the threatened removal of the Flinders Street photobooth generated, has turned owner, Alan Adler, into a minor celebrity. It is a celebrity he could have done without. I can’t imagine what he went through, with the worry of the proposed abrupt cessation of his business, hanging over him for two weeks.
For those Melbournians dedicated to “dip and dunk” chemical photobooths, Alan has always been a much loved figure in our city. Selfishly, I love seeing him getting some public recognition for his work. A couple of days ago The Guardian did a picture essay about him. You can find it here.
What a cute story! So happy that the booth was saved!
Fine article. Great photos!
That’s great! It’s nice to read of a happy ending, and very glad for Mr. Adler.
I’m also fascinated by the 1920’s, when these booths were invented, and always delighted to find survivors of that era – a building, a tune, a good cocktail…or a photobooth!
