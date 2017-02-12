Nuneaton – 8 December 2002- Part Two

8 December 2002, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, UK

This photo strip was taken at Nuneaton train station at 10.20 pm. Back in the good old days, when most UK train stations had photobooths, I was able to document a trip from Dublin to Leicester with booth images. The first of three strips I made on this trip and more details about the people with whom I was travelling can be seen here.

Many of the photos in this long series are unremarkable. They make up a photographic album of my adult life, which gives me a lot of pleasure as I add each new photo to the collection. I also love the memories they bring back, when I write about them for this blog.

This strip of photos comes from my series Photobooth 41 Year Project. You can see all the posts that document the series by clicking here. I am still adding to this project using mostly digital booths to create the images. The project is now close to entering its 44th year. Or 45th? I have lost count! I haven’t changed the title of the archive as it breaks all the links I have added to posts in the series thus far.