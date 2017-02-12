Nuneaton – 8 December 2002- Part Three

8 December 2002, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, UK

This photo strip was taken at Nuneaton train station at 10.35 pm. The conductor held the train for us while we impatiently, and increasingly frantically, waited for this strip to pop out. The first of three strips I made on this trip from Dublin to Leicester and more details about the people with whom I was travelling can be seen here. The second of the strips, can be seen here.

Many of the photos in this long series are unremarkable. They make up a photographic album of my adult life, which gives me a lot of pleasure, as I add each new photo to the collection. I also love the memories they bring back, when I write about them for this blog.

This strip of photos comes from my series Photobooth 45 Year Project. I am still adding to this project using mostly digital booths to create the images.