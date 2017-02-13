February 13, 2017Vintage Photobooth 6 Comments Weird. Strange. Funny. French. Fab! 1960s. Share this post with friends:ShareFacebookGoogleTwitterLinkedInPrintEmailPinterestTumblrRedditLike this:Like Loading... Related photoboothFrancephotographyvintage photographyfunStrange
What a fun character she is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Impish! 😃
LikeLike
That last shot just cracked me up😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad to hear that Cate, as it did me!
LikeLike
Good fun! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Brett!
LikeLike