Photobooth Assignment
Kate Aston is studying photography through Express Your Vision with the Open College of the Arts in Wiltshire, UK. She photographs the familiar and the forgotten from a feminist perspective. The assignments from the course are worked through in steps which Kate documents on her blog. Her posts include feedback from her tutors and reflections on her assignments.
One assignment topic was Collecting. The suggested areas of focus were heads, crowds or views. Kate chose heads. Due to the almost exclusive focus on heads in photobooth photos, she thought it the best photographic tool to use to investigate that topic. She chose a Sainsburys PhotoMe colour booth, to make her exploration.
Kate’s research page includes links to past photobooth events, photobooth artists such as Liz Rideal (Liz’s site includes a brief history of the photobooth), Elizabeth Fearon, Tomoko Sawada (I LOVE her work!), Sabine Delafon, Marco Ferrari (who I have featured on this blog, here and here) and Juan Pablo Echeverri, an extract from ‘American Photobooth’ by artist, photobooth historian and collector Näkki Goranin, and a link to this blog, amongst others. To go to her research page, please click here. If you love photobooths and photobooth art, there is so much to explore there.
I have found it fascinating to see Kate’s progress through this assignment and her other areas of work. To go directly to the complete photobooth based assignment, please click here.
You can see a video of the album here: https://vimeo.com/188814698/. You will need the password smileplease .
Very fascinating. Always enjoy when individuals explore concepts and express them in creative ways. 🙂
Cool comment, Joseph. I hope Kate will see it and visit your blog.
You are even cited! Cool!
He he! Yes, super cool! ☺️
Thank you so much Kate, it’s lovely to read your writing on my work, and thank you also everyone who’s read, liked and commented. Yes, I’m studying with the OCA who are at http://www.oca.ac.u, they provide distance learning degrees and courses worldwide. The final submission was actually an album of photobooth prints, I made a video of it too which you can link to from the first paragraph of the blog post here – https://kateastoneyv.wordpress.com/2016/10/25/assignment-2-collecting-heads/ .
I will be doing a bit of rework of this work for assessment, not quite sure yet how I will change it but it will still be photobooth based. I have a couple of ideas to try out.
Yes, I knew there was a complete album but I looked everywhere and couldn’t find that link. It was right under my nose! Thanks for adding it here. I will put it into the main post asap. I’m glad you liked the post. 😀
I’ve highlighted the text! I’ve had the same problem myelf, embarrassingly…
I’m so pleased that you’ve highlighted Kate Aston’s work on your blog. She has such a creative mind and is very inspiring.
Your blog is THE best😊
