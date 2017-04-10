Little Rabbit
“Wave for daddy!”
This little boy is obviously feeling a bit overwhelmed by his encounter with a photobooth but is still relaxed enough to wave at the camera and hold his toy gently. I guess it is possible that the wave was a precursor to a vocal plea to be let out of the strange box he had been deposited into, but I prefer to think that this was, overall, a positive experience for him.
I believe the bunny this lad is holding is made by Steiff, as it is just possible to see the trademark button in its left ear. It appears to be holding something in its paw but I cannot work out what it might be. I am also unable to find anything similar online, yet again! All ideas of what it is, are, as always, gratefully accepted.
Easter is coming, so this is the first of three rabbit themed posts I will be doing to celebrate.
Pouty face! I thought the child was a girl. 😳
Very pouty. No, he is wearing a little pair of button up shorts, not that it is very clear in the scan, I hasten to add.
Easter, we Chinese tradition no Easter, there are ghosts (legend :that in this festival once a year out of ghosts).Do you believe but ‘believe’ intermediate have ‘lie’.anyway believe or believe in your eyes. Not in someone else’s mouth thank you your post. Best regards
Good eye for the wabbit. 🙂
Thanks Mr O. I think . . .
I almost used “wabbit” in the title. Didn’t think many would get it but Elmer Fudd is well remembered, it seems.
Cute idea for Easter, Kate. I thought the sitter (isn’t that how you photo booth people say it?) was a girl too. Maybe the bunny has a carrot? Wonder what color it’s bow is?
This looks similar –
https://www.google.co.nz/search?q=steif+bunny+holding+carrot&oq=steif+bunny+holding+carrot&aqs=chrome..69i57j33.20713j0j4&client=ms-android-samsung&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#imgrc=8HvXmUzLa00BZM:
Oops. Purple one on the right! 😂
Well done! It does look very similar and I wonder if the wabbit in the photo (sorry, I mean rabbit :)) isn’t holding anything at all now. Maybe what i can see is just the bow around his neck?
That was my thought too. The dates seem to match fairly well..
I love this post. You really pick up on the subtleties of your photos, especially this one.
Thank you so much Jennie!
Imagine trying to get a bouncing lad like this to sit still whilst doing up six fiddly buttons on his shirt! I think feralc4t has put the finger on the button with the pictures of the Steiff bunny and carrot.
Hi Tony,
Yep, mothers had it tough without velcro and stretch fabrics, I’d say. I agree feralc4t found a great match.
