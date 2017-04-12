I Heart David O’Doherty (and Chris Judge)

On Sunday evening I had a very rare night out with my best buddy Petrina. Petrina is a frequent companion in my photobooth adventures. She has appeared more often than any of my other friends or relatives, in strips dating back almost twenty years. She drove us into Melbourne to see David O’Doherty’s Melbourne Comedy Festival show Big Time. As she is a very faithful, patient and indulgent friend, she also came with me to take some photobooth strips at my favourite booth at Flinders Street Station. Yay, Trini!

You may remember, or you may have been trying to block all memory of, a previous post of photos of me dressed up as Docter Noel Zone, a character from David O’Doherty and Chris Judges’s book series Danger Is Everywhere. I used the following image as my costume guide.

I announced to my Dubliner brother-in-law, Timo, for whom I had made the three strips, that I was going to see the man himself. He encouraged me to take them to the performance and ask David to sign them. This I dutifully did, as you can see, below.

Not only did he sign them, but we had a wee chat and I got a hug and a kiss as well. I was delighted of course!

David’s show was very, very funny and just as mad as I had been told it would be. David also does shows for children. Seeing the recommended age group, I think I should scurry along to one of those, too.

Below, if you can stomach it again, are the booth photos David signed.