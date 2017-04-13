Big Rabbit

This little lady in her hand knitted cardigan and skirt seems to be listening intently to instructions from outside the booth. At the time this photo was taken in the 1930s, booths were operated by a controller who would guide the sitter through a series of predetermined poses. So the person to whom she was listening, while most likely a parent, could also have been the operator.

I wonder if her rabbit was a festive gift? When I was little a stuffed rabbit for an Easter present would’ve been very welcome, as long as it also came with lots and lots of chocolate eggs, of course.

Easter is almost here. Yay! This is the second of three rabbit themed posts I’m doing to celebrate.