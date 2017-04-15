April 15, 2017
Vintage Photobooth
14 Comments

The Easter Bunny Is Coming!

I think I might have gone a bit over the top, (some might say a bit mad), when making my Easter bunny mask and eyebrows. Stangely, even though the eyebrows are made with the same colour pink paper as the cheeks, (see below), they do not register the same way in the photo. Even after all these years, I am still struggling with working out the best colours and tones to wear to get the best results in black and white booths. A bright orange dress I was wearing the other day, read as black in the photos. That was a total surprise to me. I guess that means Orange really Is The New Black.

The photobooth where I took these strips, is in a suburb of Melbourne that is close to the hospital where my cardiologist has her consultancy. Though going to endless specialist appointments is tedious in many ways, if I can squeeze in a trip to an old fashioned booth at the same time, I am happier.

I hope you got a laugh from my photos. I sure did! Happy Easter to you all.

What’s Up Doc?

14 comments

  1. You… a bit over the top… Never. A bit mad… uh, no comment. Two darling Easter PB Strips. Each shot different, not just with the pose, but the way you used your eyes and mouth, making the ‘bunnies’ each have a different personality. I think my fave is second down on the left strip.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply ↓

    • He he he! That is my fave, too Ted. Happy Easter! PS. The mask was fun to make and super easy.

      Like

      Reply ↓

  2. Happy Easter Kate. (Nice mask)
    And I find it incredible that you can still find B&W photobooth.
    Amazing. 🙂
    Joyeuses Pâques

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply ↓

    • Une pâque très heureuse à toi aussi, Brian.

      There are only two black and white booths left in Melbourne and no old style colour ones.

      Glad you like my silly mask!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply ↓

      • You are very creative. 🙂
        The booths should be protected by historical monuments. A bit like London Phone booths left out to rot in the streets because no-one can imagine a new usage… (Wif-Fi stations?)
        I find it amazing that you are already tomorrow and yet we can communicate…
        Be good.

        Like

        Reply ↓
  3. John said:

    I love these photos Katherine, well done!! 😊☺️❤️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply ↓

  4. Happy Easter to the bunny.
    Where are the eggs?
    But….. bunnies don’t lay eggs.
    Ah…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply ↓

  5. It *is* tricky to figure out what colors render as what grays in b/w. So many variables!

    Like

    Reply ↓

  7. I opened this blog up and laughed out loud! Have a very Happy Easter😄😄😄

    Like

    Reply ↓

Please leave a comment. I'd love to hear from you.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: