The Easter Bunny Is Coming!
I think I might have gone a bit over the top, (some might say a bit mad), when making my Easter bunny mask and eyebrows. Stangely, even though the eyebrows are made with the same colour pink paper as the cheeks, (see below), they do not register the same way in the photo. Even after all these years, I am still struggling with working out the best colours and tones to wear to get the best results in black and white booths. A bright orange dress I was wearing the other day, read as black in the photos. That was a total surprise to me. I guess that means Orange really Is The New Black.
The photobooth where I took these strips, is in a suburb of Melbourne that is close to the hospital where my cardiologist has her consultancy. Though going to endless specialist appointments is tedious in many ways, if I can squeeze in a trip to an old fashioned booth at the same time, I am happier.
I hope you got a laugh from my photos. I sure did! Happy Easter to you all.
You… a bit over the top… Never. A bit mad… uh, no comment. Two darling Easter PB Strips. Each shot different, not just with the pose, but the way you used your eyes and mouth, making the ‘bunnies’ each have a different personality. I think my fave is second down on the left strip.
p.s. the mask is super cute, showing your artistic skill is still there.
He he he! That is my fave, too Ted. Happy Easter! PS. The mask was fun to make and super easy.
Happy Easter Kate. (Nice mask)
And I find it incredible that you can still find B&W photobooth.
Amazing. 🙂
Joyeuses Pâques
Une pâque très heureuse à toi aussi, Brian.
There are only two black and white booths left in Melbourne and no old style colour ones.
Glad you like my silly mask!
You are very creative. 🙂
The booths should be protected by historical monuments. A bit like London Phone booths left out to rot in the streets because no-one can imagine a new usage… (Wif-Fi stations?)
I find it amazing that you are already tomorrow and yet we can communicate…
Be good.
I love these photos Katherine, well done!! 😊☺️❤️
Thanks John. A very happy Easter to you!
And to you!! ☺️😌❤️
Happy Easter to the bunny.
Where are the eggs?
But….. bunnies don’t lay eggs.
Ah…
It *is* tricky to figure out what colors render as what grays in b/w. So many variables!
OMG. Good one Bugs. 🙂 🙂 🙂
I opened this blog up and laughed out loud! Have a very Happy Easter😄😄😄
Have a Good Easter..🐰🐰
