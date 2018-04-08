Raymond Parker – September 1975 to February 1981
Our little boy is growing up! I am guessing Raymond would have been around 16 in the first two strips. He is rapidly putting on weight as we see him age. Too many hamburgers and hot chips, eh Ray?
I don’t think this moustache suits him at all!
Could he really be only 18 or 19 in this 1977 photo? I think he must be. If he was around 18 months or even two years old in the very first photo in December 1961, then we could be reasonably certain he was born in 1959. To me he looks old for his age.
So the mo is a no-no on its own but I do like the beard. Not sure about the quiff but that has never been a favourite of mine in men’s hairstyling.
Ugh, that mo is back, but not for long, as he goes all rock ‘n’ roll with those sunnies and then he turns 1950s country squire in the last strip!
I’m almost finished showing you the pictures I have of Ray. There is one more post to come. I love this series for the changes in his face over time but I have barely touched on what he is wearing or his expressions, which have their own stories to tell. I will leave that to you this time.
As with all the photos I buy, I wonder why they have escaped their homes and ended up for sale online. Individual photos are not such a mystery, as they were often given to relatives or traded with friends. Later generations could easily be left looking at dozens of photos of people they have never met or even heard of. Why not sell them off? But when a large series, like this, ends up alone in the world, I feel there must be a tragedy in their past. In the happiest of circumstances Ray should certainly still be alive and his dad would also have a reasonable chance to still be living. But if his father was the custodian of these images and then passed away, why did Ray not value them? Had he a falling out with his father, so wasn’t there when he died, and wasn’t involved in the tidying up of his estate? Did Ray die at a very young age, so when his father passed, there was no one close enough left to want the collection? So many questions!
I suppose there might be a tiny chance that someone who knew Ray Parker and his dad might stumble across these photos and be able to fill in the blanks. Lets hope so.
That’s a lot of photobooth pics for that fellow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I haven’t counted them but yes, a huge collection!
LikeLike
Oh! I just saw the other posts about Raymond that you wrote, so I guess this started as a family project.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, indeed! His dad was carrying on the male version of the Victorian tradition of hidden mother photos (in which, mostly, the mother’s form was quite visible) but then, sadly he disappeared. . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
What will those Victorians think of next! 🙂
LikeLike
Excellent.
LikeLike
The beard was a good look for him. He was a serious chap, wasn’t he? Maybe restrained is a better word. The snaps with his dad are really nice.
LikeLike
Yeah, I still like this guy. He grows up as a solid looking man. Wonderful collection. I shall spend some time going through them. The hairstyle and quiff were very 1960s and the beard very 1970s. he obviously kept with the zeitgeist.
LikeLike
Interesting how some of his facial expressions, especially the hooded-eyes look, persist throughout his life.
LikeLike
I like his tradition to keep getting his photo taken. He does have a lot of expressions. My favorite is when he tries to look like a tough guy. I think he’s beginning to look like his father…
LikeLike
These are fascinating for the story that they don’t tell…maybe the pictures were got rid of by an ex after a divorce? Or accidentally sold, stored inside a piece of furniture that was sold at a rummage sale. Someone out there is going to recognize this guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a wonderful series! I’m really enjoying the way you explore your interest in the photos through your writing. I wonder why Ray decided on the Johnny Cash hairstyle (we call it a pompadour, lol) in the late ‘70s, when it was out of fashion. Maybe he had a become a man who resisted fashion trends by then? I look forward to the next post about Ray. And I want to find out what happened to him.
LikeLike
PS- I hope you’re feeling better now and that the WP site is behaving!
LikeLike